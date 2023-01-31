As an independent radiology practice, SCP Radiology has been providing medical imaging services in the Western Cape since 1950.



Dedicated to care, the teams at SCP Radiology knew that downtime means delayed diagnosis. These delays impact on client experiences, have the potential to affect outcomes, not to mention create additional expenses as well as no shows for rescheduled patients.



With a mission to realize peak radiology performance and care, SCP Radiology partnered with Philips Remote Services to prevent unplanned downtime by resolving complex technical issues before they arise, remotely, with speed and precision.

As Bradley Holland, Field Service Engineer at Philips on the Western Cape highlights: “As remote service engineers, we proactively monitor our customer’s equipment to check for potential system issues and take appropriate corrective actions without interrupting their busy schedules or inconveniencing patients. We’ve seen that almost 50% of issues can be resolved remotely, and if a customer has a remote service connection, that increases to more than 70%, that means our customer partners can deliver uninterrupted quality patient care with peak operating performance.”



Together SCP Radiology and Philips are realizing patient care as it should be; seamless, reliable, efficient and precise, with equipment that works when patients need it.

“When Philips calls us before we call them, that’s proactive action. They are constantly monitoring our machine’s data, to anticipate system failures or issues. With Remote Services, Philips can rectify the issue and schedule preventative maintenance that has made our practice even more efficient. That means no exam cancellations, workflow challenges or backlogs. We have minimal downtime across our whole fleet of scanners, which means we can see more patients with more confidence enabling better outcomes.”

Madelein de Wit

Principal Radiographer

SCP Radiology