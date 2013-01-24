SmartPath upgrades and
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR* and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream capability, without installing a completely new system. Your get a fast, cost effective way to move to digital MRI.
Upgrading to a dStream system without pulling out the bore is a great achievement. This really puts Philips in a class of its own.”
Prof. C. Truwit, MD, PhD, Chief of Radiology
Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
The SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.
Take a quick look at how easy it is to transform your current Philips MRI system to the new dStream digital broadband architecture.
You can turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy
Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.
