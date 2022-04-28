Search terms

Doctors giving treatment to the patient with the Lumify product

Collaborate with experts across
town or around the world

When your first choice for a second opinion can’t be in the same room, Lumify with Reacts brings you together virtually. The world’s first fully integrated tele-ultrasound solution provides remote supervision and collaboration to help improve patient diagnostics. It also enhances your remote training and education capabilities.

Learn how Lumify can work for you

Improve patient evaluation and treatment with remote virtual guidance

Doctor checking the app

Instantly collaborate

anytime, anywhere

Speak to colleagues quickly and keep your focus

on the patient with no complicated interface.

Nurse checking the app

Share what matters most

Lumify with Reacts focuses remote collaboration

on the important details.

Patient getting treatment

Invite experts into the

room from anywhere

Consult with experts using your front-facing

camera or use your rear-facing camera to

show them what you see.

Doctors talking to eachother

Interact with virtual pointers

Activate your pointer and highlight in real time

what you and your remote collaborators want to

focus on.

Keep your connection secure

Privacy icon

Privacy & security compliant

HIPAA, PIPEDA & PHIPA compliant

Flexible pricing icon

Secure streams

DTLS-SRTP secured streams

Warranty icon

Secure hosting

Servers hosted by a secure data center in Canada

Hippa compliant icon

Hosting redundancy

Hosting redundancy in second secure center

Cloud icon

Security logs

Security logs are available to monitor activity

Choose the plan that works best for you

Includes the following features:

Reacts icon first

Point-to-point and conference modes (up to 6 participants)

Multiple video inputs

Unlimited session durations

Compliance with HIPAA and PHIPA standards

Instant messaging and secure !le transfer

Installation on multiple devices and access on various platforms

2 GB web storage

Dashboard for license management (for groups)

Male doctor and male nurse checking out the product

Philips Lumify and

Reacts create an

industry-leading

collaboration

See how Philips partnered with the founder and

creator of Reacts, Dr. Yanick Beaulieu, to bring the

world’s first integrated tele-ultrasound capability

to life to help improve collaboration and

outcomes.

See how Reacts can help you collaborate

Creating a Reacts account

How-to video

Creating a Reacts account

Conducting a Reacts session

How-to video

Conducting a Reacts session

Tips and tricks thumbnail

How-to video

Connecting to a Lumify user from Reacts on PC

