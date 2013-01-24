We showcase our latest innovations in digital pathology systems at the virtual ECP booth. Come and join us for your first steps in digitalization. It's just like being there.
Stay tuned, more information follows.
Pathologists must seek more efficient means to support targeted, patient-specific therapy and accurate, first-time right decision-making. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution ultimately helps your team improve patient care by enhancing knowledge-sharing and maximizing resources.
Sharing multi-disciplinary knowledge assists pathologists in making informed decisions and opening new insights into diseases. Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution unites demonstrated technologies to improve efficiency, stimulate collaboration and increase diagnostic confidence.
The Ultra Fast Scanner (UFS) runs fully automatically and does not require any user interaction for scanning. It includes automatic tissue detection and allows for continuous (un)loading without interrupting the scanning process. In addition to high volume scanning during the day, the UFS is able to scan large batches overnight without supervision.
The UFS has a storage capacity of 300 slides. Scanning and focusing are performed simultaneously, saving you significant time. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification for superb image resolution.
The high quality of images produced by the UFS enables them to be clinically relevant. Images generated from the UFS are also an important enabler for the performance of future image analysis algorithms.
Throughout its design, the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is easy to use and highly automated to meet the increasing demands of a high volume production environment with integrated laboratory networks.
The Image Management System viewer is designed to get you through cases as fast as possible and enables real-time collaboration, providing you easy access to colleagues to enable better-informed decisions. A case centric worklist and rich viewing experience help balance the workload.
Part of the IntelliSite Pathology Solution is its open and scalable design, offering exceptional bi-directional interoperability into your workflow and IT infrastructure. The system easily interfaces with multiple Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and a broad array of hardware, enabling efficiency gains in multisite operations.
The system also allows for flexible interoperability with selected 3rd party formats and data.
Dr. Raimundo
Granada University hospitals
Ivo Van Den Berghe
Head of Anatomical Pathology,
AZ-Sint-Jan, Bruges
1. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution has obtained market access clearance as IVD for primary diagnosis in approx. 50 countries, such as EEA (European Economic Area), USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and other countries in Asia, Middle East and South America.
2. Philips DCP research study, results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions (2018)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand