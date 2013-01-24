Stephanie Holden leads Philips UK&I commercial activities for all complex and large scale solutions, and directs the Philips Managed Services business. With over 25 year experience in Healthcare and having started her career as a Diagnostic Radiographer before moving into industry, Stephanie combines extensive clinical and business management experience with a passion for people-powered innovation and new business models.

Most recently, Stephanie led the operational delivery and business development teams for Philips Managed Services, before taking on overall commercial responsibility for the Solutions Centre.