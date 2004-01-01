iU22 xMATRIX L17-5 Linear Array

17 to 5 MHz extended frequency range. Ultra-fine pitch, high resolution linear array. 38 mm effective aperture length. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced breast imaging TSI. High-resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, superficial vascular, and musculoskeletal imaging. Elastography. Supports biopsy guide capabilities.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.