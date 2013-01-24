Home
Efficia CMS200 Central monitoring system

Efficia CMS200

Central monitoring system

As you strive to provide high quality care on a limited budget for large numbers of patients, a cost-effective way to centralize your monitoring can help. The Efficia CMS200 central monitoring system centralizes monitoring and secondary alarming, and enhances access to historical patient data, thus helping your staff work efficiently. When budget and quality matter, choose Philips Efficia.

Waves and numerics
Measurements (if available from the bedside monitor)²
  • Heart rate, arrhythmia, 10-lead ECG, ST, respiratory rate, pulse rate, temperature, non-invasive blood pressure, invasive blood pressure, SpO₂, and CO₂, Masimo® SET®, Masimo rainbow® SET, Cardiac Output
Waveforms (if available from the bedside monitor)
  • ECG (I, II, III, aVR, aVL, aVF, V1–V6), respiration, invasive blood pressure, SpO₂, CO₂
Alarms
  • Audible and visible
Data storage and review
Graphical and tabular trend data
  • 10 days
Full-disclosure waveforms, including ECG
  • 10 days
NBP measurements with all associated parameters
  • 10 days
Alarm history
  • 10 days
Stored data retrieval
  • Up to 30 days after discharge
Information
Single display capability (user configurable layout)
  • Up to 16-beds simultaneously; up to 8 pages
Dual display capability (user configurable layout)
  • Up to 32-beds simultaneously; up to 8 pages
Printed reports
  • Real time numeric data and waveforms; Tabular trend data; Graphical trend data; NBP trend data; Alarm/event history; Retrospective ECG waveforms; Full disclosure waveforms; Patient window
  • ¹ The Efficia CMS200 works with Efficia CM and Goldway G30E/G40E patient monitors. Please ask your Philips representative for complete compatibility information.
  • ² Not all features and products are available in all countries. Please check with your Philips representative.
  • ³ Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise interoperability solution required.

