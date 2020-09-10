dS Filp Top Head Coil is the new generation Breeze head coil with Prodiva 1.5T. A smart design, by which the head top coil can be adapted to different patients’ head size and brought closer to the head. The new design of this coil can increase SNR for brain imaging up to 15%.¹
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1 dS Filp top head coil compares with Prodiva dS NVS head coil in routine exams set up.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.