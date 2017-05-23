Home
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX500/MX550 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 anesthesia machine.

GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 Kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustability. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 6" (15.2 cm) Down post for FMS or MP2/X2; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; channel cover; compatible with the quick release table mount hardware included with IntelliVue monitors.

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

