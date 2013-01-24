Home
Avalon FM40 an FM50 Mounting solution

Avalon FM40 an FM50 GCX FM40/50 Wall Mount with drawer

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the Avalon FM40/50 to a wall.

Avalon FM40/50: Wall Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: PH-0065-01 Kit includes: 46cm (18") wide x 30.5cm (12") deep shelf for mounting FM40/50; Camlock rails to mount monitor; 15cm (6") deep locking storage drawer for supplies; 19" GCX wall channel sold separately; requires Philips p/n M2740A C03 Camlock Kit.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

