IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station Mounting solution

IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station GCX Pole / Rail Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for mounting the IntelliVue Cableless Charging Station to a pole, or rail.

Features
Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

Pole, and Rail Mounting Options

GCX P/N: PRC-0001-01 Kit Includes: PRCTM Post/Rail Clamp which clamps to posts .75" - 1.5" (19 to 35mm) diameter and horizontal rails 8 to 10mm x 25mm.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

