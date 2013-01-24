IntelliVue XDS ITD Single Display Wall Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
ITD part no. TS.9046.991 Kit includes: ITD support extrusion, length L1280 mm; tilt and swivel unit with a monitor holder VESA 75/100; aadapter for Philips XDS; rigid arm for Philips MP2/X2, length L96mm; earthed socket strip, 3-way, with switch.
*There is also the possibility to mount an additional keyboard holder.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.