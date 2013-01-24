Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX MP5/MP5T Bed Hanger

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor to bed headboard or footboard

Contact us
Features
InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount
InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount

InvelliVue MP5: Bed Hook Mount

GCX P/N: PH-0061-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP5 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand