Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Special Wall Channel Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount wall channels for applications when adequate backing or ideal stud locations are not present.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel
19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel

19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel

Available to order from GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel
37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel

37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel

Available to order from GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand