Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Fetal
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M2734A, M2735A, M1358A, M1365A, M2738A, M2725A, M2726A, M2727A, M1355A, M1356A, M1364A, M2736A, M2736A, M2734B, M2720A
Product Type
Belt
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.646 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 roll per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A