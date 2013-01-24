Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Threshold Breathing trainer

Threshold IMT

Breathing trainer

Threshold IMT provides consistent and specific pressure for inspiratory muscle strength and endurance training, regardless of how quickly or slowly patients breathe. Exercises respiratory muscles and improves breathing.

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Resistance training for strength and endurance

Threshold IMT improves exercise tolerance and respiratory muscle strength and endurance.
Works in any position for effective therapy

Adjustable pressure for all levels of training

Easy to set, truly adjustable pressure. Can be set in 2 cm H2O increments.
Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Mouthpiece
Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold IMT is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.
