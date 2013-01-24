Home
Precess 2.4GHz MRI Monitoring

Precess 2.4GHz Antennas

MRI Monitoring

For use with Precess DCU or Precess CRD displays.

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.023 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
