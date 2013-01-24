Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Pathways

Powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Find similar products

Encompass the expertise of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through Oncology Pathways.

Features
Expert-curated content

Expert-curated content

Encompasses the expertise of over 300 oncologists, scientists, pharmacists and a team of data scientists and informatics experts at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Clinical trial matching

Clinical trial matching

Automatically recommend local and national clinical trials for patients based on a variety of factors, including cancer type, specific biomarkers, prior therapies, and comorbidity status.
Elevated user experience

Elevated user experience

Interactive navigation and advanced visualization of a decision tree based on the patient profile. Built with Oncologists for Oncologists, reflecting the way oncologists think.
Customization and adaption

Customization and adaption

Establish an oncology pathways program based on expert-curated content and adapt it to your local care setting.
Analytics and insights

Analytics and insights

Enable clinical and operational enhancement through comprehensive usage and adherence analytics. Adherence analytics are used to determine updates or additions to pathways to ensure that our pathways represent oncologist workflows.

How Philips is disrupting healthcare – The Atlantic and AWS Re:think series

The series “Disrupting Within” tackles the question: How does a company make that quarter turn with technology to stay competitive? Watch our AWS sponsored video on not only how Philips has managed to disrupt healthcare, but how our Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute manages to use innovative technology to bring patients to the center of their evidence-based care.
Read the press release
AWS video thumbnail with Jeroen Tas

Why our Pathways

clinical content icon

Clinical content

Our oncology pathways are transparent, expert-curated, evidence-based, and include up-to-date content –covering both medical and radiation oncology page. Each pathway decision also provides indications on treatment efficacy, toxicity, and cost.
workflow optimization icon

Workflow optimization

Streamlining the provider workflow for better outcomes and efficiencies:
Fully integrated within provider workflow (SSO, launch from EHR, extract data, write the order set back to EHR). Automatically generates consent forms and reports (i.e., gives back clinician navigation time). Facilitates prior authorization.
interoperability icon

Interoperability

Philips can integrate with Electronic Medical Records and Clinical Trial Management Systems.
clinical trial access icon

Clinical trial access

Improving access to clinical trials through artificial intelligence, partnerships with leading oncology organizations, and advanced integration with clinical trial management systems. Quickly analyze patients for clinical trial cohorts in order to demonstrate applicability of certain trials to the health system.
analytics icon

Analytics

Comprehensive analytics that turn your evolving data into new insights. Philips provides analytics on usage and adherence metrics.
patient icon

Patient engagement

Supporting the patients through their cancer journey. The pathways solution provides easy to understand patient centric consentforms and ways for clinicians to work through the cancer journey with their patients.

Studies from Dana-Farber Cancer Insititute

Cost and survial analysisbefore and after implementation of Dana-Farber Clinical Pathways for patients withstage IV small-cell lung cancer.
Download case study (PDF)
Lessons From the Front: Designing and Implementing Clinical Pathways by and for Clinicians.
Read the article

See how our solution performs against ASCO's Oncology Pathways Program checklist

Oncology Pathways from ASCO

Technology built with Oncologists, for Oncologists. Carole Tremonti, RN MBA and Dr. Dave Jackman, PhD from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute describe the partnership with Philips in the creation of Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
* Video credited to and provided by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
oncology pathways from asco youtube video thumbnail

Philips IntelliSpace Precision Medicine Oncology Pathways powered by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute encompasses the expertise of over 300 oncologists, scientists, pharmacists and a team of data scientists and informatics experts at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI) and includes 31 medical oncology and 27 radiation oncology pathways.

Request your demo

Standards-based EMR integration

IntelliSpace Precision Medicine system and your enterprise information systems are connected with Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise providing a single, standards-based point of interoperability between reducing complexity and cost in your healthcare environment.
  • Single Sign-On with patient context launching directly from EMR workflow
  • A single Philips interoperability point reducing complexity
  • Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
  • - Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand