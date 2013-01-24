Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

- -

- Virtualization

-

Find similar products

Boost your system’s performance by using your existing hardware as often as possible and increasing its flexibility. The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 now offers a software-only model that allows the solution to be deployed in your IT infrastructure. VMware certification enables the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 to run server or client-side virtualization virtualization in customer or Philips owned equipment. The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 is now Citrix®-ready, which allows the solution to run on server-side virtualization. It’s deployed throughout your enterprise using a virtualized client application.

Contact us

Media Gallery

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand