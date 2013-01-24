Home
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff Box of 10, Adult, Disposable

Non-Invasive Blood Pressure

Circumference range 27 to 36 cm compatible with 989803169411 MRI NIBP Hose. For use with Expression 865214, Precess 865323, Precess 3160 & Magnitude 3150M monitors.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
  • 989803169411
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.950 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

