The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.
Take it outside
Designed to allow enhanced workflows covering both in-and out-of-hospital patient transport, the MX100 has passed stringent testing to prove compliance with out-of-hospital patient transport standards including ingress protection testing with accessories attached. This facilitates use in ground-based, inter-hospital transports.
Easy to use
An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.
Rugged and ready
The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.
Support for infection control cleaning protocols
Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.
Protecting your investment
A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.
Easy to use
An intuitive 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen with a familiar smartphone-style operation makes the IntelliVue MX100 fast to learn and easy to use. Simply swipe your fingers through a broad selection of screens tailored to various clinical situations. You can also customize each screen to display exactly what you want to see.
Rugged and ready
The MX100 is built with a sturdy structural design, robust housing, and its medical-grade display features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass². A solid, ergonomic handle makes the MX100 easy to carry, while protecting both the display and measurement connectors. It is all designed to help ease the burden of equipment downtime and associated repair costs.
Support for infection control cleaning protocols
Any equipment that comes into contact with your patients must meet your organization’s highest standards for infection control. That is why every MX100 surface is made from innovative, chemical-resistant materials – including the Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display. You can use aggressive disinfectants³ without damaging your monitors.
Protecting your investment
A common IntelliVue monitoring interface across every department and level of care helps reduce the need for training. The MX100 is compatible with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, Patient Information Center, clinical network infrastructure, and other monitoring components⁴ easing it's incorporation into your existing monitoring systems.
