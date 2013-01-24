Search terms
This compact thermal array recorder module works with Philips modular patient monitors. It offers powerful recording capabilities and produces high-resolution waveforms and measurements.
Thorough documentation for high-quality care
High-quality output for documentation
Compatible with the range of Philips IntelliVue patient monitors
Operated from the monitor or directly from the module
Versatile and durable recording format
Quick and precise output provides comprehensive overview
