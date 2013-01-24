Home
Eagle Eye Platinum Digital IVUS catheter

Eagle Eye Platinum

Digital IVUS catheter

The Eagle Eye Platinum digital IVUS catheter is the #1 choice of physicians for intravascular imaging (in the US).* As a unique plug-and-play intravascular imaging catheter it is designed for ease of use and deliverability. Features include a soft tapered tip, GlyDx hydrophilic coating for increased lubricity, a long, rapid exchange lumen for improved pushability, three radiopaque markers, and compatibility with SyncVision for co-registration with angiography.

Specifications

Catheter size specs
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F (I.D. 0.056")
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014"
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Working length
  • 150 cm
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
  • 1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
  • 2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
  • * Data on file

