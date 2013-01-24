Oncology Genomics Workspace

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Intake commercial and in-house genomics reports to bring patient genomic data with disease histology and clinical phenotype to streamline molecular tumor board discussion for therapy options and clinical trial recommendations.
MD Anderson PODS
In an exclusive partnership with MD Anderson, our solution utilizes their Precision Oncology Decision Support(PODS) tool. This tool matches tiered actionable variants to therapy recommendations and clinical trials.
Multiple knowledgebases
Comprehensive clinical knowledgebases of most up-to-date literature, therapies and clinical trials from Qiagen N-of-One, Jackson Laboratory, and MD Anderson.
Therapy and clinical trial matching
Clinical recommendations with relevant therapy options and clinical trials matched based on disease indication and genomic variants from partner knowledgebases.
Vendor agnostic integration
Our collaborator works with integrating data from multiple systems as well as integrating molecular tumor board recommendations into any EMR – truly vendor agnostic.
Secure, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure
Dependable mechanism for automatic, secure, quality assured acquisition of clinical and genomic data. Distributed software system with microservices.
