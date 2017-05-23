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Ingenia 1.5T S

MR system

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Fast exams with premium image quality¹. A patient experience that patients want to talk about. Designed for first-time-right imaging, delivering fat-free and motion-free images. Expect nothing less with Philips Ingenia 1.5T S MR system.

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dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Click here for more information
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Designed for first-time-right imaging
Designed for first-time-right imaging

Designed for first-time-right imaging

With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.

Designed for first-time-right imaging

Designed for first-time-right imaging
With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.

Designed for first-time-right imaging

With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
Click here for more information
Designed for first-time-right imaging
Designed for first-time-right imaging

Designed for first-time-right imaging

With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
Exceptional patient experience
Exceptional patient experience

Exceptional patient experience

Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.

Exceptional patient experience

Exceptional patient experience
Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.

Exceptional patient experience

Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
Click here for more information
Exceptional patient experience
Exceptional patient experience

Exceptional patient experience

Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Click here for more information
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Fast, robust workflow
Fast, robust workflow

Fast, robust workflow

Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².

Fast, robust workflow

Fast, robust workflow
Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².

Fast, robust workflow

Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Click here for more information
Fast, robust workflow
Fast, robust workflow

Fast, robust workflow

Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Personalized imaging
Personalized imaging

Personalized imaging

Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.

Personalized imaging

Personalized imaging
Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.

Personalized imaging

Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
Click here for more information
Personalized imaging
Personalized imaging

Personalized imaging

Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Click here for more information
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ³

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ³
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Click here for more information
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ³

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system

Xtend magnet system

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend magnet system

Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend magnet system

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Click here for more information
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system

Xtend magnet system

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
  • dStream
  • Designed for first-time-right imaging
  • Exceptional patient experience
  • iPatient
See all features
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Click here for more information
dStream
dStream

dStream

High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Designed for first-time-right imaging
Designed for first-time-right imaging

Designed for first-time-right imaging

With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.

Designed for first-time-right imaging

Designed for first-time-right imaging
With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.

Designed for first-time-right imaging

With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
Click here for more information
Designed for first-time-right imaging
Designed for first-time-right imaging

Designed for first-time-right imaging

With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
Exceptional patient experience
Exceptional patient experience

Exceptional patient experience

Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.

Exceptional patient experience

Exceptional patient experience
Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.

Exceptional patient experience

Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
Click here for more information
Exceptional patient experience
Exceptional patient experience

Exceptional patient experience

Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Click here for more information
iPatient
iPatient

iPatient

Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Fast, robust workflow
Fast, robust workflow

Fast, robust workflow

Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².

Fast, robust workflow

Fast, robust workflow
Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².

Fast, robust workflow

Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Click here for more information
Fast, robust workflow
Fast, robust workflow

Fast, robust workflow

Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Personalized imaging
Personalized imaging

Personalized imaging

Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.

Personalized imaging

Personalized imaging
Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.

Personalized imaging

Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
Click here for more information
Personalized imaging
Personalized imaging

Personalized imaging

Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Click here for more information
ScanWise Implant
ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant

ScanWise Implant [5] allows you to confidently offer MR imaging to a growing and potentially underserved subset of the patient population, enhancing your reputation and encouraging referrals.
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ³

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ³
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Click here for more information
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ³

Premium IQ³

Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system

Xtend magnet system

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend magnet system

Xtend magnet system
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Xtend magnet system

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
Click here for more information
Xtend magnet system
Xtend magnet system

Xtend magnet system

Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.

Immerse patients in relaxation

 

If you choose the in-bore experience, you can offer your patients something that they never expected from an imaging study. You can create an atmosphere that transports them out of the imaging suite and into a relaxing environment of their choice. Through an immersive video experience that distracts and entertains patients while they are in the bore, you can enhance patient cooperation and workflow, and deliver an experience that elevates patient comfort.

 

Read more

ingenia C image magnectic resonance
Dr Michel Christian

“My sincere impression is that we do reduce patient motion, we reduce cancellations, and we do reduce repeat sequences and non-completed studies. So you could say it also improves on our efficiency.”

 

Dr. Michel Christian Nèmery, MD, Neuroradiologist and Chairman, Department of Radiology, Herlev Gentofte University Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark

 

Learn More

Clinical Case Map

MR Body Map

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

Learn more

 

Find the right clinical applications for your needs

 

Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs

 

Clinical applications selector

software selector

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

 

Coil Selector

Ingenia s magnetic resonance

FieldStrength

FieldStrenght article image

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

Read articles

NetForum Community

NetForum Community

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

 

NetForum community

Documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Magnet system
Magnet system
Typical homogeneity at 55 x 55 x 50 V-RMS
  • 5 ppm
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Magnet system
Magnet system
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Gradients
Gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Minimum siting requirement
  • 19.5 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Anterior coil
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Magnet system
Magnet system
Typical homogeneity at 55 x 55 x 50 V-RMS
  • 5 ppm
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Magnet system
Magnet system
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
See all specifications
Magnet system
Magnet system
Typical homogeneity at 55 x 55 x 50 V-RMS
  • 5 ppm
Magnet weight
  • 3060 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
  • Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Magnet system
Magnet system
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Gradients
Gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 33 mT/m
Omega gradients
Omega gradients
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 120 T/m/s
RF transmit
RF transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Output power
  • 18 kW
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 1
Resolution parameters
Resolution parameters
Max. scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 μm
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Patient environment
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Site Planning
Minimum siting requirement
  • 19.5 m²
dStream workflow
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Anterior coil
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartExam
  • Yes
SmartLine
  • Yes
SmartLink
  • Yes
dStream RF Receive
dStream RF Receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital

Related products

Alternative products

  • ¹, ³ Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller. Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva. Premium speed as dS SENSE speed compared to SENSE, Premium Motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Standard Propeller(1), Premium Fat-free as mDIXON TSE compared to standard 3-echo DIXON-TSE.
  • ² Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
  • ⁴ Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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