PerforMax Pediatric Total Face Mask

Bonnets, yellow, P, 6 pack

Bonnets have a soft lining made with a patented foam inner layer that allows for multi-directional elasticity. Available in three colors. Bonnets come with matching captive clips.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 6/pack
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Use with Philips Supplies
  • PerforMax
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
