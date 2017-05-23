Search terms

AF531 Single Patient Use

NIV Mask

This mask series has optional interchangeable elbows. It comes with the Standard Elbow (SE).

Specifications

Physical Specification
Physical Specification
Headgear
  • 4 Point
Elbow
  • SE
Size
  • Large
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10 Pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Esprit/V200
Use with Philips Supplies
  • N/A
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 6.88 lb
Minimum Shelf Life
  • No minimum
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
