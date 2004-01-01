Dual density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Swivel clips simplify re-application by eliminating the need to refit after removal. Available withentrainment elbow or standard elbow.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.