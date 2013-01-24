HeartStart Adult AED Defibrillator Pads may also be used with defibrillators from other manufacturers, using Philips HeartStart Adapters, whether defibrillators are manual or automated. The adapters allow ALS caregivers to connect the pads to their manual defibrillator. Adapters cannot be used with FR2 Infant/Child Reduced-Energy Defibrillator Pads. The removable 05-10000 adapter is for Medtronic Physio-Control Quik-Combo LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, and 500 defibrillators.