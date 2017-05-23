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OptiChamber Diamond

Spacer and holding chamber

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The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber is smaller than most conventional chambers. OptiChamber Diamond's intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.

Contact & support
Features
Low resistance valves

Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely

Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.

Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely

Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.

Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely

Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.
Unique stepped mouthpiece

Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths

OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.

Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths

OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.

Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths

OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.
Highly visible expiratory valve

Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold

Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold

Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold

Easy disassembly

Easy disassembly for maintenance

The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.

Easy disassembly for maintenance

The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.

Easy disassembly for maintenance

The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.
Anti-static chamber

Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale

OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.

Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale

OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.

Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale

OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.
Adapter

Adapter securely holds MDIs in place

Adapter securely holds MDIs in place

Adapter securely holds MDIs in place

High flow whistle

High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique

High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique

High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique

LiteTouch VHC mask

LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance

This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.

LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance

This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.

LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance

This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.
Flat bottom

Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling

Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling

Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling

  • Low resistance valves
  • Unique stepped mouthpiece
  • Highly visible expiratory valve
  • Easy disassembly
See all features
Low resistance valves

Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely

Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.

Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely

Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.

Low resistance valves allow patients to breathe freely

Even under low pediatric pressures and flows, OptiChamber Diamond's inspiratory and expiratory valves open freely.
Unique stepped mouthpiece

Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths

OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.

Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths

OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.

Unique stepped mouthpiece accommodates smaller mouths

OptiChamber's mouthpiece design helps patients transition from pediatric facemasks to mouthpiece. It also allows attachment to a 22 mm connector.
Highly visible expiratory valve

Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold

Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold

Highly visible expiratory valve helps measure breath count and hold

Easy disassembly

Easy disassembly for maintenance

The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.

Easy disassembly for maintenance

The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.

Easy disassembly for maintenance

The mouthpiece and adapter can be removed from the chamber for easy cleaning.
Anti-static chamber

Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale

OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.

Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale

OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.

Anti-static chamber gives patients more time to inhale

OptiChamber allows more respirable medication to be delivered to the patient. The anti-static material allows the aerosol to be suspended longer, giving the patient more time to inhale.
Adapter

Adapter securely holds MDIs in place

Adapter securely holds MDIs in place

Adapter securely holds MDIs in place

High flow whistle

High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique

High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique

High flow whistle helps patients with breathing technique

LiteTouch VHC mask

LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance

This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.

LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance

This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.

LiteTouch VHC mask promotes comfort and compliance

This detachable mask, which fuses a clear, hard shell to an exclusive soft-seal interface. The mask reduces leakage, and promotes aerosol therapy comfort and patient compliance.
Flat bottom

Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling

Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling

Flat bottom maintains stability and prevents rolling

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Materials and maintenance
Materials and maintenance
Chamber
  • Anti-static Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
LiteTouch mask
  • Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Silicone
Valves
  • Silicone
Maintenance
  • Can be easily disassembled for hand cleaning with warm water and liquid detergent
Life span data
  • Replace after one year
Dimensions
Dimensions
Volume
  • 140 ml
Length
  • 14.2 cm (5.6")
Mouthpiece
  • Interfaces with 22 mm standard connectors
Material
Material
BPA
  • Not manufactured with BPA
Materials and maintenance
Materials and maintenance
Chamber
  • Anti-static Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
LiteTouch mask
  • Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Silicone
Dimensions
Dimensions
Volume
  • 140 ml
Length
  • 14.2 cm (5.6")
See all specifications
Materials and maintenance
Materials and maintenance
Chamber
  • Anti-static Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
LiteTouch mask
  • Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Silicone
Valves
  • Silicone
Maintenance
  • Can be easily disassembled for hand cleaning with warm water and liquid detergent
Life span data
  • Replace after one year
Dimensions
Dimensions
Volume
  • 140 ml
Length
  • 14.2 cm (5.6")
Mouthpiece
  • Interfaces with 22 mm standard connectors
Material
Material
BPA
  • Not manufactured with BPA

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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