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EverFlo Q

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Respironics' compact, 31-pound EverFlo Q is the first ultra-quiet concentrator available at an affordable price. It has the ease of use of our popular EverFlo oxygen concentrator and adds an ultra-quiet sound level.

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Features
Compact design

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
The Right Fit

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
Ultra quiet operation

Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints

The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.

Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints

The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.

Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints

The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.
Lightweight

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
Low maintenance

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Lower power consumption

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Humidifier Bottle Platform

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Oxygen purity indicator option

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Recessed flow meter

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Durable metal cannula

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
  • Compact design
  • The Right Fit
  • Ultra quiet operation
  • Lightweight
See all features
Compact design

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
The Right Fit

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
Ultra quiet operation

Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints

The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.

Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints

The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.

Ultra quiet operation reduces noise complaints

The EverFlo Q has only a 40 decibel sound level, which significantly increases patient satisfaction. A feature advantage that's attractive to both physicians and patients.
Lightweight

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Q weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
Low maintenance

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Lower power consumption

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Humidifier Bottle Platform

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Oxygen purity indicator option

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Recessed flow meter

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Durable metal cannula

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Specifications

General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Voltage
  • 120 VAC +/- 10%
Sound Level
  • 40 (typical) dB
Input Frequency
  • 60 Hz
Average Power Consumption
  • 350 W
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
  • Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Oxygen Concentration*
  • (at 5 LPM) 93% +/-3 %
Weight
  • 14 (31) kg (lbs)
Liter Flow
  • 0.5-5 l/min
Outlet Pressure
  • 5.5 PSI
Operating Temperature
  • 12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Storage/Transport Humidity
  • -34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
  • up to 95 %
Operating Altitude
  • 0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Voltage
  • 120 VAC +/- 10%
See all specifications
General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Input Voltage
  • 120 VAC +/- 10%
Sound Level
  • 40 (typical) dB
Input Frequency
  • 60 Hz
Average Power Consumption
  • 350 W
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
  • Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Oxygen Concentration*
  • (at 5 LPM) 93% +/-3 %
Weight
  • 14 (31) kg (lbs)
Liter Flow
  • 0.5-5 l/min
Outlet Pressure
  • 5.5 PSI
Operating Temperature
  • 12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Storage/Transport Humidity
  • -34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
  • up to 95 %
Operating Altitude
  • 0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
  • Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.

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