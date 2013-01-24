Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EverFlo Home oxygen system

EverFlo

Home oxygen system

Find similar products

Until now, oxygen concentrators have been very similar - heavy, bulky, noisy, or requiring frequent maintenance. EverFlo from Respironics is a unique stationary concentrator that delivers what homecare providers want and patients deserve.

Contact us
Features
Lightweight

Lightweight for easy transport

The EverFlo Oxygen concentrator weighs in at only 31 pounds, reducing shipping and storage costs and risk of injury.
Compact design

Compact design looks less like a medical machine

EverFlo's ergonomic design takes up less space and doesn't draw as much attention.
The Right Fit

The Right Fit series focuses on patients' needs

EverFlo is part of the Right Fit, a complete portfolio of oxygen products and programs inspired by patients and built for business.
Low maintenance

Low maintenance for reduced service costs

No homecare provider filter change for two years. Patients do not ever have to change filters.
Lower power consumption

Lower power consumption makes EverFlo patient-friendly

The system uses less electricity and produces less heat.
Humidifier Bottle Platform

Humidifier Bottle Platform for extra flexibility

The platform is designed to be compatible with all bottle styles and features an easy-to-use closure.
Recessed flow meter

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage

Recessed flow meter reduces accidental breakage
Oxygen purity indicator option

Oxygen purity indicator option for increased security

EverFlo is available with or without oxygen purity indicator. This OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) ultrasonically measures oxygen output as a purity indication.
Durable metal cannula

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break

Durable metal cannula is less likely to break
Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)
  • Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand