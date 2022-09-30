Technology can help stretched care teams save time and provide more proactive care

The World Health Organization estimates a projected shortage of 15 million health workers by 2030.1 As the clinician/patient ratio increases, it is increasingly difficult to provide the level of care that patients expect. Heroically, clinicians continue to rise to the challenge, dealing daily not only with fewer staff, but also caring for a patient population that is older and more likely to have chronic conditions.



These factors add stress to the already high-pressure acute care environment. It is not surprising that a study of more than 9,500 nurses found that 75% had felt stressed and 62% had felt overwhelmed. Among those surveyed who intend to leave their position within six months, 41% cited insufficient staffing as one of the reasons.2

