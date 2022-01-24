Health care leaders are calling for technology that can adapt to changing conditions and integrate securely. Partnerships and innovative business models – such as subscription-based approaches that enable expandable/retractable services – can be key to implementing agile systems and tech-enabled processes.



This report from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services highlights how global C-Suite leaders have successfully scaled and adapted services and workflows to meet care capacity challenges. And, how they’ve leveraged strategic partnerships to integrate new technologies and systems while maintaining security and managing costs.