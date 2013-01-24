Are we looking to impact healthcare in the same way?
We believe that innovation approaches should fit the challenges at hand, not the other way around. Our start-up partnerships are in areas where we believe Philips can add greater value for our customers, where we have deep market insight and where there is the most potential for innovation.
What if software could address the dire lack of radiologists in developing countries? Singapore-headquartered start-up Lifetrack Medical Systems believes it’s an answer. It’s deploying scalable imaging software designed for affordable access in emerging markets, where the needs are greatest and the resources are scarcest.
