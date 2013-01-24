Home
Artificial intelligence
Artificial Intelligence


Technology that adapts. People who benefit.

At Philips, we develop intelligent solutions that help healthcare providers achieve better outcomes, and that help consumers live healthy lifestyles. We do this by applying artificial intelligence in a meaningful way that improves people’s lives.

We believe that applying AI to healthcare and personal health requires a deep understanding of the clinical, operational, or personal context in which such methods are used. We use the term ‘adaptive intelligence’ to talk about applying artificial intelligence in a meaningful way that improves people’s lives.
Adaptive intelligence

Adaptive intelligence combines artificial intelligence and other methods with knowledge of the clinical, operational, or personal context in which they are used.


It supports solutions that adapt to people’s needs and extend their capabilities – helping healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes at lower cost, helping clinicians to spend more time understanding their data and applying it in a clinical setting, and helping consumers to live healthy lifestyles.

 

We believe a person’s health journey should be a connected journey that offers a seamless, integrated and highly personalized experience. A journey in which people are increasingly engaged with their own health and get support from professional care teams, as needed and when needed.

Delivering critical patient information to radiologists at a glance,


our imaging and informatics technology Philips Illumeo learns and adapts to what each radiologist needs.
A journey in which every single bit of information adds to a greater body of knowledge that patients, their care professionals, and science and society at large can benefit from.

We think that artificial intelligence, together with other technologies, can help turn that vision into reality. But not by taking technology as a starting point. The needs of the healthcare provider and the patient or consumer should always be at the forefront. Technology should adapt to their needs, extend their abilities, and help them achieve better outcomes. That’s why we believe in the power of adaptive intelligence.
We think people first. Everything we do is designed to support and empower people, with solutions that adapt to their needs and environments.

reduction in turnaround time1

 

Philips IntelliSpace Portal uses machine learning to improve the clinician’s workflow.

To improve operational performance and streamline workflows


By extracting insights from data, AI-enabled solutions can support clinicians to optimize their workflows, including planning, procedure times, and selecting the right exam for the right patient. On a departmental and enterprise level, the ability of AI to sift through large amounts of data can help hospital administrators to optimize performance, drive productivity, and improve the use of existing resources, generating time and cost savings.

To make high-quality clinical decisions


AI-enabled solutions can help to combine large amounts of medical data to generate a more holistic view of patients. This supports clinicians in their decision making, leading to better patient outcomes and improved population health.
How AI will change your healthcare experience (but won’t replace your doctor)

Philips Respironics DreamMapper can improve sleep therapy adherence by3

This mobile app allows people with sleep apnea to track their therapy progress.
To proactively manage their own health


Beyond the borders of the hospital, AI offers tremendous opportunity as it gets embedded into solutions for home care and healthy living. This will enable people to take control over their own health, supported by intelligent advice as they need it, where they need it.

To manage the health of entire populations


Combining clinical decision-making support with patient self-management, population health management can also benefit from AI. Based on predictive insights in patient populations, healthcare providers will be able to take preventative action, reduce health risk, and save unnecessary costs.
Applications of AI in Healthcare to Improve Efficiency

A cloud-based platform purpose-built for healthcare

 

Our Philips HealthSuite digital platform offers both a native cloud-based infrastructure and the core services needed to develop and run a new generation of connected healthcare applications. It is purpose-built for the complex challenges of healthcare, featuring deep clinical databases, patient privacy, industry standards and protocols, and personal and population data visualizations. It lays a solid foundation for an open and secure ecosystem of AI-enabled solutions.

Driving actionable insights from your health data


The Philips HealthSuite Insights platform and Marketplace are a suite of tools and readily available assets for building, maintaining, deploying and scaling AI solutions. The HealthSuite Insights platform consists of a collaborative development environment for the creation of new analytic models for use by data scientists and software developers. The HealthSuite Insights Marketplace provides access to a catalog of curated assets for license, supplied by Philips as well as approved third parties. 
Our commitment to data privacy and security


With our focus on health technology, we recognize that public trust is paramount, as health data is among the most sensitive types of personal data. Our commitment to privacy goes beyond regulatory compliance. We embed privacy and data protection controls throughout the lifecycle of all data.
If you want to read more about our activities, innovations and solutions in the field of applying artificial intelligence, please visit our Philips news center or the Future Health Index.

