Adaptive intelligence combines artificial intelligence and other methods with knowledge of the clinical, operational, or personal context in which they are used.



It supports solutions that adapt to people’s needs and extend their capabilities – helping healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes at lower cost, helping clinicians to spend more time understanding their data and applying it in a clinical setting, and helping consumers to live healthy lifestyles.

We believe a person’s health journey should be a connected journey that offers a seamless, integrated and highly personalized experience. A journey in which people are increasingly engaged with their own health and get support from professional care teams, as needed and when needed.