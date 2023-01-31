Search terms

BlueSeal MR technology boosts healthcare quality at the remote RSUD Aji Muhammad Parikesit

By Philips ∙ Featuring Dr. Martina Yulianti, MD ∙ Oct 21, 2024 ∙ 3:06 min

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

Clinical article

BlueSeal

Video

Article

RSUD Aji Muhammad Parikesit hospital

At a glance

  • RSUD Aji Muhammad Parikesit enhances healthcare quality in remote areas with BlueSeal technology.
  • Dr. Martina identifies BlueSeal as the optimal choice for her hospital located in a remote area from Kalimantan.

Discover how Dr. Martina Yulianti’s dream is transforming health care in the remote district of Kutai Kartanegara, Indonesia. With its 17,000 islands, faces immense health care challenges across its vast territory. Dr. Yulianti is improving care quality with innovative BlueSeal MRI technology - see how her vision is enhancing medical services in her community.

“Quality health care can improve our local human resources. We chose BlueSeal technology because we don't have to refill the helium, this is convenient since we live far from a big city.”

Dr Martina

Dr. Martina Yulianti, MD

Hospital Director, RSUD Aji Muhammad Parikesit

Kutai Kartanegara, Indonesia

Download customer story (316.0KB)

