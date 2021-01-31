By Philips ∙ Featuring University of Aberdeen ∙ Jan 31, 2021 ∙ 2 min read
The University of Aberdeen has played an important role in the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Forty years ago, its Department of Biomedical Physics and Bioengineering became the first in the world to conduct a clinical trial of MRI. The first patient was scanned on August 28, 1980, and following a successful outcome, the world’s first diagnostic MRI service was introduced at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 1981. Continuing this advanced technology investment focus, the University has continued to stay at the front of innovation and maximize lifecycle value, most notably through its adoption of Technology Maximizer.
Back in 1965, Professor John Mallard took up the new post of Professor of Medical Physics at the University of Aberdeen and was one of the pioneers in the development of MRI. In the early 1970s, he and his team designed and built a prototype MRI scanner. In 1975, it was successfully used to scan a dead mouse – the first time that “pathology” had been imaged by MRI.
The University of Aberdeen remained in the forefront of research. In 1992, Grampian Health Board installed its first commercial clinical scanner to serve the patients of the northeast, with the University continuing clinical research on this system. In 2000, the University installed its first research-focused commercial scanner in a purpose-built facility. This was replaced in 2007 with a Philips Achieva 3.0T MRI.
“Our decision in 2007 to select the Philips scanner was based on three main themes: access to cutting- edge technology, access to Philips’ clinical applications team and the excellent service support provided by Philips,” says Dr. Gordon Waiter, Director of the Aberdeen Biomedical Imaging Center and senior lecturer. “Our close connections with Philips Health Systems have provided state-of-the-art capabilities to the biomedical imaging research community at the University of Aberdeen.”
He continues, “The location of the Philips MRI system within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary means it is used by many different clinical research groups. The system is also available to NHS Grampian for advanced imaging that they might not necessarily be able to do on their 1.5T systems.”
Research at the Aberdeen Biomedical Imaging Center, created when the Academic Department of Radiology and the Department of Biomedical Physics and Bioengineering joined forces, covers many areas, including neuro, breast cancer and advanced cardiac imaging. Since August 2009, 15,469 people have been scanned on the Philips 3T, with 4,787 specifically for research, in 107 different research studies.
The University of Aberdeen celebrated its 40th anniversary of MRI research and development with a comprehensive upgrade to a Philips 3.0T scanner, including the acquisition of new technology and a new service solution.
“Our close connections with Philips Health Systems have provided state-of-the-art capabilities to the biomedical imaging research community at the University of Aberdeen,” says Dr Waiter. “We are part of a worldwide network of leading researchers that enables us to access the most modern and effective imaging tools.”
The University has invested in Philips Technology Maximizer Premium, a service solution that enables customers to maximize their investment by delivering hardware and software upgrades through their maintenance service contract. The continuous system upgrades help them stay clinically advanced and remain at the forefront of the latest technology. And for a predictable subscription fee, the latest available software and hardware technology releases are available for a fraction of the cost of purchasing them individually.
Over 450 imaging systems in the UK are benefiting from Philips Technology Maximizer, and the University of Aberdeen was the first in Europe and North America to acquire the latest release of the highest level of Technology Maximizer for MRI, Technology Maximizer Premium.
“The reason we chose Technology Maximizer is because we were thinking about future upgrade pathways at a predictable cost,” says Dr. Waiter. “It is an excellent way to do it. This fits with our ethos of continuing development, being at the cutting edge.”
The University of Aberdeen celebrates its heritage in MRI
