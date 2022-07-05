Digital Transformation Consulting Services 

The program Includes:

Shaping Vision – Using our proven cocreate methodology, we collaboratively engage stakeholders in framing a bold, comprehensive, and actionable digital vision within the context of your organization’s overall mission, brand, goals, and leadership aspirations. Within the context of the digital strategy, we then help to clarify your organization’s overarching business objectives to capture the key value metrics underlying this vision. We then work with your organization to foster alignment across clinical, business, and technical domains to empower the holistic organizational transformation required to achieve the aspired vision. Gap Analysis and Road-mapping – Through surveys, interviews, and data gathering, we perform a baseline assessment of your organization’s current state across people, process, platform, and culture. The results are aligned to your future state vision and a detailed gap analysis is produced through which we clearly define and prioritize the key digital journeys, technical solutions, and organizational capabilities necessary to realize the desired future state. Digital Transformation Services – Our expert consultants are available to advise and/or guide activities that support the ensuing transformation through the process of implement, iterate, and scale. This includes developing an overall blueprint for establishing a digital mindset, vision, and culture and a tailored Digital Acceleration Roadmap designed to produce clarity of digital purpose, a climate of empowerment, and the capability for continuous agility and rapid, data-driven innovation.