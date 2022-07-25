Search terms

Designing a full-service interventional center

Webinar: Learn how Philips helped in creating a central hub to manage the entire interventional care pathway

 

When the King Fahd University Hospital in Saudi Arabia incorporated a new angio suite, it gave them the opportunity to reimagine their interventional service line. Their goal was to create one central hub to manage the entire care pathway – from arrival and preparation, to diagnostics, treatment, and recovery. The challenge was scoping their grand vision to fit into the space available.


Watch this PAIRS webinar, supported by Philips, in which Dr. Aldhafery presented how the full-service interventional center was achieved and how it enabled more efficient service and a better patient experience while also advancing interventional treatment. Mr. Kohestani addressed environment design in Interventional Radiology and focused specifically on trends in Interventional Radiology, their impact on environment design, and Philips’ integrated approach in department design.

Designing a full service interventional center

And download the full case study to read more:

Read the full case study (1.97MB)

About the presenters

Speakers

Bander aldhafery

Dr. Bander Aldhafery
Consultant Interventional Radiologist Assistant Professor
King Fahd University Hospital, Saudi Arabia

 

Abdullah kohestani

Mr. Abdullah Kohestani
Director Healthcare Experience Design
Philips Healthcare Transformation Services, The Netherlands



Host

Azzam khankan

Dr. Azzam Khankan
Consultant Interventional Radiologist
National Guard King Abdulaziz Medical City, Saudi Arabia



