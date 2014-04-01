Rijnstate has two hospitals and two outpatient clinics in the eastern part of The Netherlands. Their Ultrasound Services team was experiencing challenges in meeting their targeted capacity. This created waiting lists for outpatients and put pressure on their one-day inpatient service. They were also seeing an increase in the number of other parties performing initial ultrasounds which influenced their work.

Philips consulting experts helped the group develop a successful ultrasound strategy for its four locations, based on their clinical, technical, and business experience in the field. They performed extensive internal and external performance assessments, provided change recommendations, and worked with a Rijnstate project team to co-create a new strategy.

The ultrasound services strategy aims to increase available ultrasound capacity, improve exam consistency through ongoing professional development, and ultimately improve their market share. Rijnstate has already increased production in outpatient clinics by 30%.