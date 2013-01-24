Our Healthcare Transformation consultants look beyond the bricks and mortar to envision an ideal patient and staff experience that is valuable for all stakeholders.
Market outlook
A thorough analysis of market needs and technology trends was executed and deep insights into the staff and patient experience were gathered, including also a review of social media networks.
Optimization plan
Projected patient volumes and bed demand models were used to calculate the campus requirements and overall architectural program.
Building on strengths
It was clear that the unified Healthcare Campus should develop a growth strategy that builds on its high satisfaction scores as well as its historical connection to the community to counter the loss of marketshare.
The new design has a specific focus on inter-departmental efficiency and areas that celebrate nature to provide a positive and comfortable environment for staff, patients and visitors.
Compared to the original architect’s plan our team managed to:
Giang Vu
Principal, Strategic Design