The radiology department of Linköping University Hospital in Sweden was built some 40 years ago; patient type and needs have changed and they have outgrown the facility. Daylight is limited and patient flow is inefficient, affecting patients and staff.

Philips Healthcare Tranformation Services Nordic region and Philips Design were approached to support with a current and future needs based strategic design project for Linkoping’s radiology department, optimizing the patient experience and the care flow for the staff. Patient volume and improved productivity were key ‘issues’ that needed to be addressed.