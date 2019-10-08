Jackson Memorial Hospital leverages Enterprise Monitoring as a Service

A 1,500-bed public hospital with a level one trauma center, Jackson Memorial was inundated with COVID-19 patients when the pandemic hit in early 2020. Like the rest of the United States, they rode the first wave, then the second, then the third and the fourth. Unable to operate under business-as-usual conditions, they turned to Philips to ensure that their monitoring matched their rapidly changing patient volume and acuity needs.

The Philips business model of Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS) allowed the hospital to change both the number and acuity of monitors without having to obtain internal financial approvals and issue purchase orders, easing the administrative burden of adapting monitoring to the pandemic. Philips assessed utilization rates of the hospital’s patient monitors and worked with hospital clinical leaders to add monitoring capability and capacity to address higher acuity levels.

With the ability to see at a glance where monitors were and how they were being used via the Philips analytics dashboard, hospital staff were informed how they could quickly determine which monitors and central stations could be relocated to COVID-19 units without impacting other patients’ care.

In all, Philips made 25 significant changes in 2020 to help Jackson Memorial Hospital adapt to changing patient, staff and organizational needs. With the inability to be onsite during the pandemic, these included adaptations to support, service, education and training.

More than three years after the partnership was formalized, EMaaS continues to support the unpredictability of today’s current healthcare environment in ways that would not be possible with a traditional monitoring purchase.

