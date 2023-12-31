Envisioning the future of maintenance

The landscape for service parts is rapidly transforming, with automated logistics and digital technology making the process far more immediate and less manpower intensive. “In North America and Western Europe, our teams can get the service part – no matter how large or small – to its destination ready to be fitted within four hours, and we can serve 98.3% of the world within one day,” says John Schlanger, head of Service Parts Supply Chain, Philips Services and Solutions Delivery.

