EuroEcho Imaging 2024 

Affiniti CVx

Affiniti CVx, built on the Philips innovative cardiovascular ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. Affiniti CVx offers smart features to enable you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows and easier scalability. This is all on one familiar, industry-leading platform so you can act and decide with the ease you know and the legacy you trust.