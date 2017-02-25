Over time, your steam generator iron will start to build up calc or scale; this happens in all electrical appliances that use water. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities will develop and solidify if not cleaned away. Without regular descaling, you will find that scale is pushed out of your steam generator iron in the form of white/brown stains and that the steam output is compromised. Be sure to descale as part of your ironing routine to maximize the performance of your steam generator iron.
Descaling PerfectCare Pure by replacing the Pure steam cartridge (GC024)
1. Sound and light reminder for replacement of ANTI-CALC Cartridge
Replace the ANTI-CALC cartridge once the descaling light flashes and the appliance beeps.
The steam function will be disabled automatically if the ANTI-CALC cartridge is not replaced.
2. Replacing the ANTI-CALC Cartridge
Remove the iron from the iron platform and open the ANTI-CALC cartridge compartment.
Pull out the rubber cap from the bottom of the ANTI-CALC cartridge.
Press down the ANTI-CALC cartridge in the compartment until it locks into place and close the lid.
Notes:
If you do not want to replace the ANTI-CALC cartridge, you have to use demineralized water or descaled water from the IronCare.
In that case, you need to leave the exhausted cartridge in the compartment.
Easy De-Calc Plus
Descaling PerfectCare Elite with Easy De-Calc Plus
To avoid the risk of burns, make sure the appliance has been unplugged for at least 2 hours and has completely cooled down.
Descaling: look after your product
Very Important: Perform the descaling procedure as soon as the EASY DE-CALC light start to flash and the appliance beeps continuously.
If the appliance has been used recently and is still hot, let it cool down completely (min 2 hours) before proceeding.
Remove the plug from the wall socket.
Hold a container (with a capacity of at least 250ml) under the EASY DE-CALC knob and turn the knob counter clockwise.
Remove the EASY DE-CALC knob and let the water with scale particles flow into the container. When empty, fasten the knob turning it clockwise.
Easy De-Calc
Descaling Philips steam generators with Easy De-Calc
To avoid the risk of burns, make sure the appliance has been unplugged for at least 2 hours and has completely cooled down.
1. Light reminder for descaling
Perform descaling once the EASY DE-CALC light starts to flash.
Performing the descaling process regularly helps to prolong the lifetime of the appliance and optimizes ironing performance.
2. Descaling
Ensure that the steam generator is cool before descaling.
Place the steam generator at the edge of a table or sink and hold a cup under the EASY DE-CALC knob.
Remove the EASY DE-CALC knob and let the water with scale particles fl ow into the cup.
When no more water comes out, reinsert the EASY DE-CALC knob and turn it clockwise to tighten it.
How to deep clean your Steam Generator Iron
Click on the video to watch how easy it is and follow the steps below.
Perform the deep clean once a month to prolong your steam generator's lifetime!
Tilt the base, remove the EASY DE-CALC knob and pour in 500ml of water
Tighten the knob back in place, switch on your steam generator and wait 5 minutes
Press and hold the steam trigger whilst ironing a piece of cloth
Continue until water tank is empty and scale particles have flushed out
Empty the water from the Easy De-Calc when your iron is cool Perform the deep clean once a month to prolong your steam generator's lifetime!
Smart Calc Clean
Descaling your PerfectCare Performer with Smart Calc Clean function
Always make sure you have the descaling container with you when performing the descaling process for extra convenience.
1. Sound and light descaling reminder
With the new Smart Calc Clean feature, you'll be reminded to descale your appliance when needed.
Perform descaling once the descaling light flashes and the appliance beeps.
The steam function will be disabled automatically if descaling is not done.
With the Calc Clean Container provided, you can perform descaling easily and get clean steam.
2. Performing descaling
Do not leave the appliance unattended during the process.
Hot water and steam will come out of the soleplate.
Do not interrupt the descaling process (~2 mins).
Fill the water tank half way and switch on the appliance.
Place the iron on the Calc Clean Container on an even, stable surface
Press and hold the Calc Clean button for 2 seconds until you hear short beeps.
Wait approximately 2 minutes. You will hear short beeps.
When the descaling process is completed, the iron stops beeping.
Smart Calc Clean
Descaling your PerfectCare Viva with Smart Calc Clean function
Always make sure you have the descaling container with you when performing the descaling process for extra convenience.
1. Sound and light descaling reminder
With the new Smart Calc Clean feature, you'll be reminded to descale your appliance when needed.
Perform descaling once the descaling light flashes and the appliance beeps.
The steam function will be disabled automatically if descaling is not done.
With the Calc Clean Container provided, you can perform descaling easily and get clean steam.
2. Performing descaling
Do not leave the appliance unattended during the process.
Hot water and steam will come out of the soleplate.
Do not interrupt the descaling process (~2 mins).
Fill the water tank half way and switch on the appliance.
Place the iron onthe Calc Clean Container on an even, stable surface.
Press and hold the "Calc Clean" button for 2 seconds until you hear short beeps.
Wait approximately 2 minutes. You will hear short beeps.
When the descaling process is completed, the iron stops beeping.
Smart Calc Clean
Descaling SpeedCare with the Smart Calc Clean function
Important: Wait 5 minutes before emptying the contents from the container as it becomes hot during the Calc-Clean process.
Click on the video to watch how easy it is!
1. Sound and light descaling reminder
With the new Smart Calc Clean feature, you'll be reminded to descale your appliance when needed
Perform descaling once the descaling light flashes and the appliance beep.
The steam function will be disabled automatically if descaling is not done.
With the Calc Clean Container provided, you can perform descaling easily and get clean steam.
2. Performing descaling
Do not leave the appliance unattended during the process.
Hot water and steam will come out of the soleplate.
Do not interrupt the descaling process (~2 mins).
Fill the water tank half way and switch on the appliance.
Turn the temperature dial to "CALC CLEAN".
Place the iron on the Calc Clean Container on an even, stable surface.
Press and hold the "CALC CLEAN" button for 2 seconds until you hear short beeps.
Wait approximately 2 minutes. You will hear short beeps.
When the descaling process is completed, the iron stops beeping.
Smart Calc Clean
Descaling FastCare with the Smart Calc Clean function
Important: Wait 5 minutes before emptying the contents from the container as it becomes hot during the Calc-Clean process.
Click on the video to watch how easy it is!
Calc Clean
Sound and light Calc-Clean reminder
After 1 to 3 months of use, the Calc-Clean light starts flashing and the appliance starts beeping to indicate that you have to perform the Calc-Clean process.
You can continue steam ironing for 1 hour while the Calc-Clean light flashes and the appliance beeps. After 1 hour, the steam function is automatically disabled. You have to perform the Calc-Clean process before you can continue steam ironing.
Do not leave the appliance unattended during the Calc-Clean process.
Caution: Do not interrupt the process by lifting the iron up from the Calc-Clean container, as hot water and steam will come out of the soleplate.
Perform the descaling procedure as soon as the Calc-Clean light starts to flash and the appliance beeps continuously. *
Fill the water tank half way.
Make sure that the appliance is plugged in.
Switch ON the appliance.
Turn the temperature dial to CALC CLEAN.
Place the Calc-Clean container on an ironing board or any other even, stable surface.
Place the iron stably on the Calc-Clean container. **
Press and Hold the Calc-Clean button for 2 seconds until you hear short beeps.
Wait approximately 2 minutes for the appliance to complete the process.
When the descaling process is completed, the iron stops beeping.
Wipe the iron with a piece of cloth and put the iron back on the base station.
Wait approximately 5 minutes for the container to cool, pour away collected scale particles and hot water into the sink.
During the Calc-Clean process, hot water and steam come out of the soleplate and you'll hear short beeps.
* Use the Calc-Clean container to collect dirty water.
** It is perfectly safe to rest the iron on this container during the entire process.
Easy Rinsing
Descaling Philips Steam Generators with the Calc Clean function
How to descale Philips Steam Generators with the Easy Rinsing function
Important: Never remove the Calc-Clean rinsing cap when the steam generator is hot.
Quick Calc Release
Make sure your iron has cooled down before using Quick Calc Release.
Remove the detachable water tank, hold the steam generator with both hands and shake well
Turn the generator on its side with the Calc-clean rinsing cap facing upwards and remove the cap
Empty the water from the steam generator into the sink
Fill the unit with fresh water, shake again and empty (repeat twice more to get best results)
Screw the Calc-Clean rinsing cap tightly back onto the steam generator
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
