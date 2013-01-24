Don't like the greasy film + residual smell left by conventional deep-fryers. I was skeptical at first but didn't take long to prove it was completely different to a conventional...
Ozmic, Perth
The Air fryer constantly sits on the kitchen bench because we almost use it everyday! Great for single or a couple, could be a bit small for a whole...
Amy, Melbourne
We got this after hearing all about it from a family member!!! And WOW what an awesome appliance! You will never eat chips any other way after having them...
Jody, Perth
I didn't know that I would love this little appliance as much as I do. I have used it to cook steak, salmon, chips, roasted vegetables, rissoles and chicken. The little cookbook that comes with it has some fantastic recipes that I will be trying soon. I just love it!
Ally, Kew Victoria
Since owning the Air fryer, I have hardly used my oven. It's great for so many things, and so easy to experiment with. Even my husband can use it!
Anonymous reviewer, Adelaide