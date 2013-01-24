Home
  Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.
    Philips Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

HX9023/05

    Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

    The Philips Sonicare ProResults plaque control toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine. See all benefits

      Tough on plaque. Gentle on gums.

      Exceptional plaque removal every day

      • 3-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • Advanced plaque removal
      Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal*

      Optimized to deliver superior plaque removal*

      This brush head features densely-packed, high-quality tufts to effectively remove plaque. Also features specially curved power tufts to easily reach teeth at the back of the mouth.

      Removes up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Clinically proven to remove up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Elite+.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        3 ProResults plaque control

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 6x more plaque in Clean mode than a manual toothbrush

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

          • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush