Sonic power maximizes your child's routine
Philips Sonicare For Kids is an electric power toothbrush for kids aged 3 and older. It offers maximum plaque removal, sonic technology, customizable stickers and educational tools to help make proper brushing fun for a lifetime. See all benefits
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth as they grow
To help kids ease into a proper routine, this electric toothbrush slowly increases the brushing time over 90 days until reaching the dentist-recommended 2 minutes to help instill healthy habits naturally.
With two kid-friendly power modes, this power toothbrush provides proper cleaning for different ages; a low mode for younger children and high mode for older kids.
Allows kids to make each brush uniquely their own.
Philips Sonicare For Kids removes up to 75% more plaque in hard-to-reach areas than a children's manual toothbrush.
Ergonomically designed to help kids brush properly on their own
Features a unique dynamic action that gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
91% of dental professional parents prefer Philips Sonicare For Kids for their own children**
The rubberized brush head of this electric toothbrush is designed to help protect growing teeth
Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.
